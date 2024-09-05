Vic regulate short stay market as housing stress worsens

COMMUNITY & SOCIAL HOUSING
AS housing stress only worsens across the state, Victoria’s Short Stay Levy Bill 2024 has been introduced to Parliament, with hopes of leaving more homes for the...
As announced in the Housing Statement, the legislation introduces a 7.5% levy from 1 January 2025 on short stay accommodation bookings, including bookings...
The demand for housing has never been greater around Australia, and the Victorian short stay levy will support the delivery of more social housing and encourage more...
In across the state there are around 63,000 short stay accommodation places, with almost half located in regional Victoria and almost 50,000 entire homes...
The government expects the levy to raise around $60 million a year, with all revenue to go to Homes Victoria for the building and maintenance of social and affordable housing...
The levy will only apply to stays less than 28 days and will not apply to a homeowner leasing out all or part of their principal place of residence for a short stay, such as...
This is an important step towards making more properties available for long-term rental – and we’ve consulted with the sector to make sure we’ve got the balance right...
In WA, all short-term rental accommodation providers be required to register properties in a newly established state-wide register for all STRA properties...
While Byron Bay announced it is tightening the cap on non-hosted short-term rental accommodation from 180 days to 60 days per year...
Victoria is desperately behind the rest of the country on public and community housing, with at least 6000 new homes needed each year for a decade as a bare minimum...
According to the data, the top 10 months on record for people in housing stress visiting specialist homelessness services were all from Victoria, with five of the past six months in...
Victoria has around 30% more people in housing stress and seeking help from homelessness services than in either NSW or Queensland...
Victoria continues to have the lowest amount of social housing as a proportion of total housing stock in Australia, at just 2.8% of dwellings...
Victoria’s failure to provide the basic human right of housing is leaving more people with no choice but to seek help from already-stretched homelessness services...
______________________________