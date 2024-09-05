Vic regulate short stay market as housing stress worsens

COMMUNITY & SOCIAL HOUSING

Read more

AS housing stress only worsens across the state, Victoria’s Short Stay Levy Bill 2024 has been introduced to Parliament, with hopes of leaving more homes for the...

Read more

As announced in the Housing Statement, the legislation introduces a 7.5% levy from 1 January 2025 on short stay accommodation bookings, including bookings...

Read more

The demand for housing has never been greater around Australia, and the Victorian short stay levy will support the delivery of more social housing and encourage more...

Read more

In across the state there are around 63,000 short stay accommodation places, with almost half located in regional Victoria and almost 50,000 entire homes...

Read more

The government expects the levy to raise around $60 million a year, with all revenue to go to Homes Victoria for the building and maintenance of social and affordable housing...

Read more

The levy will only apply to stays less than 28 days and will not apply to a homeowner leasing out all or part of their principal place of residence for a short stay, such as...

Read more

This is an important step towards making more properties available for long-term rental – and we’ve consulted with the sector to make sure we’ve got the balance right...

Read more

In WA, all short-term rental accommodation providers be required to register properties in a newly established state-wide register for all STRA properties...

Read more

While Byron Bay announced it is tightening the cap on non-hosted short-term rental accommodation from 180 days to 60 days per year...

Read more

Victoria is desperately behind the rest of the country on public and community housing, with at least 6000 new homes needed each year for a decade as a bare minimum...

Read more

According to the data, the top 10 months on record for people in housing stress visiting specialist homelessness services were all from Victoria, with five of the past six months in...

Read more

Victoria has around 30% more people in housing stress and seeking help from homelessness services than in either NSW or Queensland...

Read more

Victoria continues to have the lowest amount of social housing as a proportion of total housing stock in Australia, at just 2.8% of dwellings...

Read more

Victoria’s failure to provide the basic human right of housing is leaving more people with no choice but to seek help from already-stretched homelessness services...

Related stories

Twitter

in

______________________________

Connect with us:

Subscribe to our newsletter