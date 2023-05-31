WA bans rental bidding and curbs rent hikes

PROPERTY REVIEWER
WESTERN Australia has become the latest state to ban rental bidding, while the frequency of rent increases will ben...
The McGowan government’s announcement follows South Australia, New South Wales and Victoria in banning rental bidding...
It is one of a raft of amendments to the Residential Tenancies Act 1987 that the government says will “strengthen protections for renters...
“It’s no secret that some tenants in Western Australia are doing it tough at the moment, facing a combination of...
Housing Minister John Carey said that given the current housing market conditions, “these tenancy reforms will...
REIWA CEO Cath Hart agreed, but added that the “big question” in assessing housing policy is whether it will increase the...
“While recent state budget initiatives focussed on supply, we also need a legislative environment that sustains and encourages investment...
“Investors make up about 85% of the private rental market – and the majority of investors only have one property...
“This exodus has contributed to the vacancy rate falling to a 42-year low and rent prices increasing.”...
The state budget saw an additional $750 million committed to housing, homelessness and lands initiatives which...
The proposed changes to the Residential Tenancies Act 1987 also include tenants being allowed to keep a pet or pets in a...
As announced in the state budget, funding of $4.5 million per year, over the next two financial years, will go to tenancy advocates and...
At this time the McGowan Government is not making any changes to the “without grounds” terminations provisions in...
