Wake up, WA govt activates lazy land for housing supply

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
WESTERN Australia’s Cook government has launched an expression of interest campaign for “lazy” government land that is sitting idle and could instead be directed towards...
Expressions of interest will be open for eight weeks, and will include a fast-fail approach to determine whether the land is required for future government use such as future hospitals...
A further assessment will then determine if the land can be developed rapidly for residential purposes, the scope of the proposed development, and the capacity of the proponent to deliver...
Valuations of the land will be undertaken by a panel of independent market valuers to ensure a reasonable price is received by the state. The Cook government said these funds will...
Our government is unlocking lazy government land through the pilot Housing Diversity Pipeline to maximise the potential of the land for social and affordable housing...
Urban Development Institute of Australia WA CEO Tanya Steinbeck said the expressions of interest phase is a “critical step” in further addressing the state’s housing supply needs...
Meanwhile, construction of a further 1,691 new apartments will be supported through Infrastructure Development Fund. Twenty-two new projects across Perth will share in up to...
In response to stakeholder feedback, the Cook government has extended eligibility in the Targeted Apartment Rebate to include NDIS-registered purpose-built specialist...
The $80 million Infrastructure Development Fund provides funding assistance to address up-front costs associated with connecting water, electricity and sewerage infrastructure...
Since the Fund was launched, 16 supported projects have commenced construction on 1,321 apartments. A further 63 apartment developments are also in the pipeline to...
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have deeply impacted the viability and delivery of high-density developments – including supply chain challenges, skilled labour and cost escalations...
This is why our government continues to invest in a range of reforms to stimulate and support this important part of the housing sector, through our $80 million...
