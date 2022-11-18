Workers want suburban offices closer to their homes

AN overwhelming number of workers want to work in a flexible workspace near their homes – at least as much as in their primary offices – according to new research, while there appears to be a large gap in expectations and reality for agile and technologically advanced work experiences which are becoming increasingly important. A report, Next, flex – technology for the next generation Australian office, by global software and technology company Essensys, in collaboration with Flexible Workspace Australia (FWA), also shows a workplace redesign and tech-enabled real estate is an immediate priority for business leaders over the next 24 months. Property owners of traditional offices and flexible workplaces need to leverage technology for the optimal tenant experience, as landlords and investors compete to offer spaces that will attract and retain talent,” said Colliers’ head of flexible workspace Sami Schiavi.