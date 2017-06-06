Property highflyers recognised at RICS Awards

THE annual Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) awards were held in Melbourne last week to recognise professional excellence across Australia.

The award was attended by RICS Global CEO Sean Tompkins who arrived from London to hand out the awards, along with Oceania managing director Stephen Albin.

Also in attendance was the Australian Property Institute CEO Mike Zissler to celebrate the new RICS and API strategic partnership.

Albin said the annual awards have grown from strength to strength.

“The RICS Awards bring our global presence to the Australian built environment professions. With more than 50% of all property transactions being cross border, businesses and professionals are now playing on a global stage.

“It is encouraging that with a record number of entries, this year’s Australian winners are up there with the best built environment professionals and firms in the world,”

“I want to congratulate all the winners of the 2017 RICS Australia Awards. The high caliber of nominations received attests to the high standard of work being undertaken across the Australian land, property and construction sector,” Albin said.

Tompkins told the crowd that it was important to celebrate the professionals of the built environment, inspire the next generation and encourage diversity.

“With only 13pc of qualified professionals being female, it’s important that roles models inspire and attract a more diverse next generation into the built environment,”

Tompkins said it is vital that Australia adopts international standards and recognised professional qualifications and takes its share of the global urban explosion as the world population increases by 40pc over next 30 years.

“This is a profession whose works shapes the world we live, work and play in.

“The awards showcase the accomplishments of highly skilled and qualified individuals and teams who excel at what they do professionally. In so doing, they promote the highest standards of professionalism and excellence in Australia’s built environment,” Tompkins said.

The winners are:

1. Building Certification – Building Approvals & Advice

2. Building Consultancy – Savills

3. Commercial Agency – Burgess Rawson

4. Facilities Management – Evolve FM

5. Quantity Surveying – Aquenta – A Jacobs Company

6. Technology Innovation – Cubetec

7. Valuation Team – LMW

8. Construction Professional – Scott Sheehan, Turner & Townsend

9. Property Professional – Alistair Laycock , CBRE

10. Young Achiever, Joint Winners – Christian Bracci, Raine and Horne and Tim Bessell, WT Partnership

11. Lifetime Achievement Award, Joint winners – Mike Steur & Mike O’Shea

Australian Property Journal