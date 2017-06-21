Technical Due Diligence and ESG

NAPIER & Blakeley’s expertise in asset and development advisory provides an integrated approach to achieve the best results for sustainable property outcomes.

Our quantity surveyors, building consultants and engineers can plan and price works associated with improving the ESG performance of a building.

Sustainable investments achieve long-term financial growth where risks and opportunities are identified and managed through environmental, social and corporate governance or ESG.

Technical Due Diligence is a perfect tool to facilitate good property transactions, to initiate asset management and to achieve investment goals.

Acquisition Examples

We recently assessed an A Grade CBD commercial office property for an investment manager. In addition to the core technical due diligence identification of risks and opportunities, we assessed the building’s performance against NABERS energy, water, waste and indoor air quality. Energy reduction initiatives were then identified in lighting, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and Building Management Systems (BMS) together with operational cost savings and payback periods.

The functionality of the property was assessed from an occupier’s point of view. From arriving at the property, the accessibility and interaction with other spaces, such as end of trip facilities, lift lobbies and retail tenancies. Architectural concepts and feasibility cost estimates were prepared to improve the building’s attractiveness at street level and to provide better connectivity between the internal functional spaces.

The provision for accessible amenities was assessed against the Premises Standards and cost effective strategies were devised for compliance.

Asset Management Example

We recently identified a scope of works and managed the physical building services upgrade at a B Grade CBD commercial office, to meet the owner’s repositioning needs.

The project had to meet the best balance of cost, energy savings, depreciation and return on investment.

The upgrade included replacement chiller and cooling towers, installation of a Building Management Controls System (BMCS), tenancy lighting upgrade, car park ventilation and Fire Indicator Panel.

The outcome has seen 39% savings in electricity; 66% savings in gas. 2-star improvement in NABERS Energy rating – from 2.5 stars to 4.5 stars, or from below ‘average’ performance to above ‘good’ performance.

Environmental

Building fabric

Building services

Environmental and hazardous materials

Flood risk

Energy, water, waste and indoor air quality

Benchmarking against NABERS and Green Star\

Social

Tenant experience

Regulatory compliance

Accessibility

Workplace Health & Safety

Sustainable materials

Heritage listing

Governance

Compliance

Lease and Green Lease obligations

Facility management and maintenance agreements

Building management

Fit out management

For 32 years and counting Napier & Blakeley have been providing the following services to the property industry:

Property Acquisition & Disposal Technical Due Diligence

Property Development Due Diligence

Quantity Surveying

Capital Expenditure Forecasting

Make Good Reporting

Energy Management

Development Monitoring

Property Tax Depreciation

