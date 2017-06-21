NB-napier-blakeley-Property-Review-Banner-728x
GENERAL PROPERTY

Technical Due Diligence and ESG

June 21, 2017
by Nelson Yap
NAPIER & Blakeley’s expertise in asset and development advisory provides an integrated approach to achieve the best results for sustainable property outcomes.

Our quantity surveyors, building consultants and engineers can plan and price works associated with improving the ESG performance of a building.

Sustainable investments achieve long-term financial growth where risks and opportunities are identified and managed through environmental, social and corporate governance or ESG.

Technical Due Diligence is a perfect tool to facilitate good property transactions, to initiate asset management and   to achieve investment goals.

Acquisition Examples

We recently assessed an A Grade CBD commercial office property for an investment manager. In addition to the core technical due diligence identification of risks and opportunities, we assessed the building’s performance against NABERS energy, water, waste and indoor air quality. Energy reduction initiatives were then identified in lighting, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and Building Management Systems (BMS) together with operational cost savings and payback periods.

The functionality of the property was assessed from an occupier’s point of view. From arriving at the property, the accessibility and interaction with other spaces, such as end of trip facilities, lift lobbies and retail tenancies. Architectural concepts and feasibility cost estimates were prepared to improve the building’s attractiveness at street level and to provide better connectivity between the internal functional spaces.

The provision for accessible amenities was assessed against the Premises Standards and cost effective strategies were devised for compliance.

Asset Management Example

We recently identified a scope of works and managed the physical building services upgrade at a B Grade CBD commercial office, to meet the owner’s repositioning needs.

The project had to meet the best balance of cost, energy savings, depreciation and return on investment.

The upgrade included replacement chiller and cooling towers, installation of a Building Management Controls System (BMCS), tenancy lighting upgrade, car park ventilation and Fire Indicator Panel.

The outcome has seen 39% savings in electricity; 66% savings in gas. 2-star improvement in NABERS Energy rating – from 2.5 stars to 4.5 stars, or from below ‘average’ performance to above ‘good’ performance.

Environmental

  • Building fabric
  • Building services
  • Environmental and hazardous materials
  • Flood risk
  • Energy, water, waste and indoor air quality
  • Benchmarking against NABERS and Green Star\

Social

  • Tenant experience
  • Regulatory compliance
  • Accessibility
  • Workplace Health & Safety
  • Sustainable materials
  • Heritage listing

Governance

  • Compliance
  • Lease and Green Lease obligations
  • Facility management and maintenance agreements
  • Building management
  • Fit out management

For further information on TDD and ESG please contact our experts below:

MELBOURNE/NATIONAL
Rob Howells
03 9915 3600
0437 649 082
rhowells@napierblakeley.com

BRISBANE
Simon Gould
02 8113 7112
0409 228 552
sgould@napierblakeley.com

SYDNEY
Gavin Peach
07 3221 8255
0412 225 781
gpeach@napierblakeley.com

PERTH
Graham Rigby
08 9489 4895
0419 847 998
grigby@napierblakeley.com

For 32 years and counting Napier & Blakeley have been providing the following services to the property industry:

  • Property Acquisition & Disposal Technical Due Diligence
  • Property Development Due Diligence
  • Quantity Surveying
  • Capital Expenditure Forecasting
  • Make Good Reporting
  • Energy Management
  • Development Monitoring
  • Property Tax Depreciation

Please contact any of the people below for more information or assistance:

SYDNEY
Alastair Walker
Managing Director
02 9299 1899
0419 503 289
awalker@napierblakeley.com

MELBOURNE
Craig Smith
Director
03 9915 6300
0407 371 664
csmith@napierblakeley.com

BRISBANE
Paul Mazoletti
National Director
07 3221 8255
0408 749 202
pmazoletti@napierblakeley.com

SINGAPORE
Peter Mitchell
NB International | Chairman
+65 6550 9642
+65 9670 9435
pmitchell@napierblakeley.com

 

