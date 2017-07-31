Napier & Blakeley boosts transaction advisory

NAPIER & Blakeley has strengthened its transaction advisory team with two appointments.

Paul Pegram has been appointed senior building consultant and Nicolas Mules as building consultant.

Both bring international experience and have relocated from New Zealand, they will be based in Napier & Blakeley’s Sydney office.

Pegram qualified as an RICS Chartered Building Surveyor in 2010 and is experienced in technical due diligence, defects analysis, capital expenditure planning and project management.

Mules has a background in regulatory compliance and building consulting. He is currently studying at Masters level and is also working towards full RICS membership.

“Paul and Nic are both originally from the UK and have international expertise providing asset advisory services to property and development clients,” national director Rob Howells said.

“They both strengthen our capability to serve clients locally as well as clients with trans-tasman interests and property portfolios,” Howells said.

The two additions follow the appointment of Andy Brunn to Napier & Blakeley’s Western Australian team last month.

Brunn brings over 14 years of top tier international quantity surveying experience. He moved to Perth from the United Arab Emirates five years ago.

