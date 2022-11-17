Subscribe now

My account

COMMUNITY & SOCIAL HOUSINGRESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

NSW seeks partner for key worker build-to-rent

By
Share
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

THE NSW government is looking to industry players to jointly develop a new 600 build-to-rent and affordable home development in the inner Sydney precinct of Redfern North Eveleigh.

The project will include the adaptive re-use of the heritage-listed Clothing Store building and new public parkland and be located close to the burgeoning Tech Central precinct, which the government is hoping will become a tech and innovation hub with 250,000 sqm of office space and where Atlassian will be moving its headquarters to a brand-new $1 billion, 40-storey tower.

“The people that make our city function shouldn’t have to commute for hours to get to work, which is why we’re building more key worker housing in the inner city,” Minister for Infrastructure, Cities and Active Transport Rob Stokes said.

He said 75% of homes would be build-to-rent housing and 15% affordable housing for key workers.

“This government has committed to set aside 30% of all residential stock on our urban renewal precincts for affordable and diverse housing and on this project we’ll deliver triple that target.”

The Redfern North Eveleigh Precinct is 10 hectares of government-owned land south west of Redfern station and made up of the Paint Shop, Clothing Store and Carriageworks sub-precincts.

“This is another city-shaping precinct that will create 3,000 sqm of new, green public parkland, reimagine the heritage-listed clothing store into a space for the community, and play a critical role in bolstering Sydney’s status as a 24-hour global city,” Stokes said.

Transport Asset Holding Entity CEO Benedicte Colin said the precinct was being delivered in partnership with Transport for NSW and had been subject to community consultation.

“We’ve worked with the community on the vision for this precinct and will continue to do so over the coming months,” Colin said.

The selected proponent will manage the site on a 99-year ground lease. Eligible organisations can express interest until Monday, 19th December.

Australia’s fledgling build-to-rent market is mostly centred around Melbourne but Sydney is home to major projects. Prolific developer Tim Gurner and real estate investment manager Qualitas are planning $540 million tower will soar 61 storeys above the Parramatta CBD, while Mirvac’s build-to-rent project in Sydney Olympic Park opened in 2020.

The sector is expected to show resilience against inflationary pressures, interest rates and a weakening economy, as the nascent market moves through a growth spurt on its way to becoming a $9.6 billion market by 2027.

A critical social impact is the speed that built-to-rent dwellings can be delivered to market with no presale requirement for construction, making it an effective pathway to deliver more affordable housing and assist with housing for the vulnerable in the community.

Share
Related posts
RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

Local hits the ground running

By
NEW build-to-rent platform Local has appointed Hacer to deliver its flagship project, after…
Read more
Share
COMMUNITY & SOCIAL HOUSING

SGCH and Lighthouse strengthen affordable housing partnership

By
NSW’s largest community housing provider SGCH and Lighthouse are expanding their partnership, with…
Read more
Share
RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

Rental market remains in favour of landlords

By
THE rental market continues to wing in favour of landlords as the national vacancy rate fell to 1%…
Read more
Share

Workers want suburban offices closer to their homes Regional housing market rapid decline post pandemic lockdowns Energy efficiency target for rentals in national capital $100M THRILLER IN MANILLA RIVER GOLD COAST PRESTIGE RESIDENTIAL GLITTERS RISING COSTS COOL CRE ACTIVITY, INDUSTRIAL LOSING LUSTRE Talking Property with Damian Collins PROPERTY LEGEND BACKS CHILDREN’S HOLIDAY CAMP