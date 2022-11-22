A very Merry Christmas for retailers

DESPITE cost of living pressures and inflation constantly on the rise, a majority of Australians are set to keep the same spending limits this year as the previous Christmas.

The Christmas Gift Buying Survey conducted by Australian Retailers Association in collaboration with Roy Morgan sought out to gauge how well retail will fare ahead of the country’s favourite holiday.

59% of Aussies surveyed stated they would spend the same as they did last year for Christmas despite financial pressures that are influencing more and more families in 2022.

According to the survey, there is a slight drop in the average gift purchase on last year. The average purchase is $700 this year, down $26 from 2021.

Last year 78% said they would purchase Christmas gifts; that has marginally risen to 80% in 2022.

With young people struggling with the pressures of buying their first home, it’s not surprising that the age bracket of 35-49 years old will spend the most according to the survey. This age group is expected to spend an average of $933 on gifts, up an extra $111 from 2021.

In the ARA holiday sales predictions with Roy Morgan, it’s forecast that Australians will spend almost $64 billion towards Christmas, a rise in 3% on last year.

ARA CEO Paul Zahra says that the survey responses are a positive for the retail and hospitality sector.

“We are likely to see the robust spending continue for Aussie retail,” he said.

“This is encouraging news given the economic circumstances – most discretionary retailers make up to two thirds of their profit during this critical trading period. Many small businesses remain in recovery mode and have seen massive increases to their cost of doing business over the past two years. This forecast spending boost will help boost their dwindling cash reserves.”

“Aussies truly plan to eat, drink and be merry this Christmas. It’s no surprise we are seeing a shift towards food and entertaining with the holiday period over the past two years spent in the shadow of lockdowns.”

“The news couldn’t come at a better time for the hospitality sector who have endured more pain than most businesses through the pandemic.”

With gifts often hard to buy for specific people, alcohol and food have hailed as the most likely gift choices for gift buyers.

Perhaps due to their cheaper housing market, South Australia is expected to achieve the biggest growth in sales on last year, by 6.6%. NSW are anticipated to spend the most – nearly $20 billion is predicted to be made over Christmas sales before the holiday.

Retailers are eagerly anticipating the Black Friday sales, with a big four-day Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend building with sales forecast for $6.2 billion.