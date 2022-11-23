ACA appoints new president

ANNABEL Crookes has been appointed as the Australian Constructors Association (ACA) new president.

Crookes, a construction lawyer with more than 20 years of industry experience, will be the first woman to hold the position in the ACA’s 28-year history.

Crookes currently works as director of legal, executive director and company secretary at Laing O’Rourke.

“Annabel was one of the original members of the Construction Industry Leadership Forum in 2018 and has been instrumental in shaping and driving our agenda on procurement reform like collaborative contracting and more appropriate risk allocation,” said Jon Davies, CEO at ACA.

“A key challenge with the lack of representation in our industry is that you can’t be what you can’t see. Just 12 per cent of the construction workforce are women. Today’s election builds on the decision taken three years ago to increase female membership on the ACA Board. Annabel’s election comes at an exciting time in the industry and I’m looking forward to working with her.”

Crookes is assuming the role following the retirement of Duncan Gibb, who previously held the role and was most recently CEO Construction Australia – Fulton Hogan.

“I would like to thank my predecessor, Duncan Gibb, who has made an enormous contribution to the ACA and the industry. Duncan has continuously collaborated in service of a common goal, and he leaves the association united and stronger than ever,” said Crookes.

Crookes also noted that just three years ago the ACA board was entirely made up of male chief executives from similar backgrounds.

“There is so much opportunity for improvement within our sector – with unprecedented alignment on the need for change, a transformed industry is within our reach,” added Crookes

“It is a real honour to be appointed President of the ACA. I am looking forward to working with the members of the Board to continue the path of reform required to achieve a resilient and sustainable industry – especially in the areas of procurement and improving the culture, health and wellbeing of our workforces.”

Crookes has served as a director on the ACA board since 2019 when she was Vice President and company secretary since 2020.