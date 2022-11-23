Former Vicinity boss departure fast-tracked after alleged sexual harassment

AN investigation into a sexual harassment complaint against former Vicinity Centres chief executive Grant Kelley was the reason behind his sudden departure, according to reports in Nine Media.

Kelley initially announced his retirement at the end of October and said he would stay in the role until the end of June 2023. However, this was brought forward to the close of last week’s annual general meeting.

According to the Financial Review, Kelley quit after receiving a first and final warning that resulted from the complaint against him, made by Vicinity’s former corporate affairs officer, being investigated. That was followed by a second separate investigation that found high levels of workplace dysfunction in the shopping centre landlord’s executive ranks emanating from his behaviour.

The initial investigation reportedly upheld allegations against Kelley that he made intrusive comments about the complainant’s attractiveness and boasted about his sexual conquests to her.

Vicinity’s board received legal advice that Kelley’s statements constituted sexual harassment. It immediately handed down a first and final warning, and ordered compulsory workplace behaviour training that was to be face-to-face and one-on-one.

A Vicinity spokeswoman said the company “prides itself of being a safe and inclusive place of work for all its team members”.

“We take allegations of misconduct very seriously and follow a strict protocol to address concerns as and when they are raised.”

“In this instance, an independent external investigation was conducted which found four allegations to be proven and Vicinity took advice on the appropriate sanctions against Mr Kelley.

“In addition, both the proven allegations, together with the subsequent findings of an internal 360-degree review, prompted Vicinity’s board and Mr Kelley to agree that Mr Kelley’s retirement be brought forward.”

Kelley has denied the allegations. He confirmed in a statement that he was “the subject of allegations by a former employee arising from things I was alleged to have said to others.”

“I co-operated fully in that investigation. I denied the allegations and maintain that denial.

“My decision to leave my role at Vicinity has nothing to do with those allegations or the investigation.”

“I have never been given the opportunity of reading the report of the investigator who investigated the allegations. I still have no idea of the investigator’s process or objective.

“The findings, which I reject, resulted in a warning, nothing more. I was not terminated, there was no basis to terminate me and the implication that I acknowledged wrong-doing by ‘agreeing’ to bring forward my retirement is demonstrably untrue.”

Kelly assumed the role of CEO in 2018 following corporate real estate roles in New York, Hong Kong and Singapore. He is also owner of the NBL’s Adelaide 36ers basketball team.

Vicinity’s chief operating officer Peter Huddle will take on the role of CEO in an acting capacity while the company undertakes a search to fill the role permanently.