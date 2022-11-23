Mah family swoops on Tech Central office

OFFSHORE-backed MKH Properties has snapped up a four-storey office block in Sydney’s booming Tech Central precinct for $59.5 million.

The NSW government is hoping Tech Central will become a major tech and innovation hub with 250,000 sqm of office space. Atlassian will be moving into a brand-new $1 billion, 40-storey tower and visual effects company DNEG has just committed to the precinct, while Dexus and Frasers Property have just gained approval for their $3 billion Central Place development.

In the newest play, MKH Properties, backed by the Mah family, bought the 55-59 Regent Street building in Chippendale on a tight stabilised yield of 3.1%. from AMP Capital and HB+B Property, who paid about $37 million two years ago for the asset.

They were in the early stages of a repositioning and planning proposal strategy for a major redevelopment of the building, which provides 2,931 sqm of floor space and 10 car parks, with frontage to both Central Railway and the Central Park precinct. The Institute of Creative Arts and Technology occupies 88% of the net lettable area with a lease expiry of seven years.

JLL’s Mitch Noonan and James Aroney exclusively brokered the off-market transaction.

“Together with the procurement of the head lease, the sale of the asset in the current economic climate is a pleasing result for HB+B and its JV partner. The outcome underpins the company’s strong belief in the city fringe and its office value-add investment strategy moving forward,” said HB+B Property’s development manager, Chris Lykoudis.

Noonan said the city fringe has remained a resilient investment destination for both private and institutional capital, which is being supported by major infrastructure and a strong occupier market with nearly 0% vacancy across prime assets in the core city fringe precincts. Tech, creative and education tenants have been particularly active.

“While it’s been good to realise value following the recent refurb and re-lease of the property, we continue to be big believers in the precinct and have recently acquired another office property in the area with significant redevelopment plans on behalf of the same capital partner,” AMP Capital fund manager, Tim Fallet said.

Sydney office transactions are 16% year-on-year over the first nine months of 2022, to more than $7.805 million. That’s despite an overall decline in commercial property transactions, according to Real Capital Analytics (MSCI) head of real estate research, Pacific, Benjamin Martin-Henry, who spoke about the movement this week on Australian Property Journal’s latest Talking Property podcast.