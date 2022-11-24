Australia won’t see cash rate cuts til late 2024

AUSTRALIA won’t have a cash rate cut until late 2024, according to the latest forecast update by ANZ, as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) raised interest rates by 0.75% yesterday to 4.2% as it faces a recession in 2023.

While the peak cash rate is still predicted to hit 3.85%, its forecast that the next cash rate cut will be in November 2024, rather than the initially suggested August 2024. As a result of this, the cash rate at the end of 2024 will likely be 3.6% rather than 3.35%.

Wages growth is also set to head towards a peak of 4.3% at the end of 2023 before settling at around 4.0% over 2024, after taking time to react to labour market tightness in Australia.

The tight labour market is set to heap more pressure on the wage growth, with high job vacancy rates still present.

Unemployment is expected to stay at a low rate of 3.3-3.4% over the next three quarters with employment growth slowing slightly. This number is expected to start rising mid-2023 before picking up towards the end of the year at around 4.2%.

Inflation is also anticipated to rise faster than first calculated. It’s now expected to end 2024 at 3.0% rather than 2.8%.

The ANZ Research suggests that while their projection is still a peak of 3.85% for the cash rate, higher cash rates by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) can’t be ruled out.

“There are considerable risks to the policy outlook. If inflation and wages exceed our revised forecasts, then the RBA may feel it has little choice but to push the cash rate above 4%. Such a move would increase the downside risks to the economic outlook,” the report stated.

The RBA is likely to continue to adjust the cash rate marginally, keeping the economy from suffering like we’ve witnessed in other countries. The report suggests that by mid-2023 there’ll be clearer signs as to how labour market pressures are easing, how inflation is moving and if job vacancies are falling more quickly.

ANZ’s predictions comes as the US Federal Reserve continues to export inflation to Australia and other world economies. The Fed recently hiked rates by a bumper 0.75% from 3.00 to 3.75%.

In Australian Property Journal‘s latest Talking Property podcast, Benjamin Martin-Henry, Head of Real Estate Research, Pacific with Real Capital Analytics (MSCI), said the RBA will continue to face the pressure to raise interest rates, because investors would otherwise pull money out of Australia to invest in the US to get higher returns.

Meanwhile the RBNZ this week raised the official cash rate by 0.75% to 4.25% and the monetary policy statement now expects the cash rate to peak at 5.5% in September 2023.