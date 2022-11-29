App gives property feasibility within minutes

SMALL and medium property developers can now access a property feasibility screening tool in the Apple App Store, which aims to give accurate and affordable assessments that helps screen the potential of an acquisition within minutes.

The first iteration of Feazable Software Development’s FeasoPro App launched just over a month ago after its feasibility expert, Chris Wolfe, drew inspiration to fill a niche not currently met.

During Melbourne’s lockdowns, he found the time to put together the concept of an app that would allow property development professionals to run feasibility analysis on potential development sites, and he teamed up with brother Andrew Wolfe who provided his complementary skill set in design, user experience, and product delivery.

“My hope is that we will be able to help more clients with their business and with the development process. With accurate models developed by industry experts, developers will never miss any critical inputs and get their feasibility right,” Wolfe said.

FeasoPro replaces the back-to-back envelope step on a potential acquisition for the development, which would normally take place prior to sitting down to punch numbers into Excel or other proprietary models that exist on the market.

The app allows for a quick screening analysis before a visit to site is even finished – using a consistent template that eliminates calculation errors.

Wolfe said he has been working with some prominent groups in the start-up space in Australia with the goal to fully realise the potential of FeasoPro. Innovation ideas that have been shared publicly include data connectivity with Australian property markets, team collaboration, and being able to apply for development finance through the app.

Wolfe spends most of his time heading up Wolfe Advisory Group, a boutique advisory business with a deep experience consulting in the Australian property development industry and a skillset in financial modeling, strategic advisory, and investment analysis.

He was recently named as one of the Australian Property Experts to Watch in 2021 in the Australian Business Journal.