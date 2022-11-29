Older low income Aussies prefer shared equity home ownership model

OLDER low-income Australians are looking for a range of alternative housing models, rather than the ongoing stress and risk of mainstream home ownership or rental models.

According to new research undertaken for AHURI by researchers from Curtin University, University of South Australia, RMIT University and Flinders University, this demographic is more likely to experience precarious housing.

This is especially the case if they were engaged with the private rental sector or if they had a mortgage when entering retirement.

The research found that even accessing information on appropriate and affordable housing alternatives is overly complicated, fragmented and even absent all together. Which understandably, does not enable effective decision making.

“Participants’ knowledge of alternative housing models was limited, which reflects the relative scarcity of these options and the dominance of mainstream models, especially home ownership, social rental housing and private rental,” said Amity James, lead researcher from Curtin University.

“There is also limited information on the available options, how to access them, legalities and other information pertinent to decision making.”

The housing models explored in the study include mixed-use apartment buildings, cooperative housing, communal housing, transportable homes, shared equity home ownership, dual key properties and village-style housing.

“Our research modelled seven alternative housing models, each with a unique combination of tenure, construction, location, social composition, shared space, environmentally sustainable and smart technology characteristics,” added James.

Of the seven models, a shared equity home ownership model, a cooperative housing model and a transportable home model were significantly preferred.

“All three alternative housing models met the short and long-term housing needs of the respondents and would also deliver benefits in terms of people’s non-shelter aspirations for home including independence, privacy, security of tenure, ability to have companion animals and room for friends, family or a carer to stay,” said James.

Survey respondents most preferred model was shared equity, with 67% wanting to live in a separate house, 14% in a townhouse or duplex and 9% in an apartment.

84% of participants also expressed a strong liking for ownership rights, with 83% also liking a long lease option.

While housing options with other tenure arrangements weren’t as desired, with 59% liking shared governance and management and 68% for land owned and retained by government.