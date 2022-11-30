APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of development site and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Development & Land

Frankston, VIC

A local residential developer has snapped up a south east Melbourne bayside site for $4.275 million.

CBRE managed the sale of 35 Playne Street, which spans 1,738 sqm of land with commercial 1 zoning and was offered with a permit for a nine-level A-grade office project with nearly 13,000 sqm of gross floor area and designed by architects Woods Bagot.

The property is located directly next to Bayside shopping centre, where ASX-listed owner Vicinity Centres has recently gained approval to develop a $120 million eight-level office building.

Industrial

Hawthorn East, VIC

A warehouse and storage facility in Melbourne’s inner eastern suburbs has been leased to a digital and media agency.

The 315 sqm warehouse building at 3 Russell Street, which includes two levels of working office, a loading dock plus two on-site car spaces, attracted a commencing net yearly rent of $60,000 plus GST and outgoings. No incentive was required.

Gorman Kelly did the deal.

Silverwater, NSW

Gabseong Choi & Jee Hee Choi has sold a western Sydney warehouse and office for $2.2 million.

Offered with vacant possession, the 354 sqm building at 4/50-52 Derby Street has six on-site car parks and was bought by Miaowu Pty Ltd ATF Miaowu Trust and Solo Bubble Pty Ltd ATF Solo Bubble Trust.

Retail

Hawthorn, VIC

Back in Melbourne’s inner east, a shop occupied by Melbourne Pool & Spa Services has sold for $1,640,000.

The property has a two-level, 257 sqm building with ground floor retail and a first floor apartment and sold on a yield of 3.8%.

Gorman Allard Commercial sold the property.