Rate of house price decline slows

HOUSE prices moved through a seventh month of decline in November, dropping 1.0%, although the rate of decline again moderated.

CoreLogic’s latest Home Value Index shows prices are now 7.0%, or $53,400, below the peak value recorded in April. Values surged 28.6% higher through the recent upswing, adding roughly $170,700 to the value of the average dwelling.

The easing rate of decline since the national index dropped by 1.6% in August is mostly emanating from Sydney and Melbourne, but is also evident across smaller capitals and most regional markets.

Three months ago, Sydney housing values were falling at the monthly rate of 2.3%, which has reduced by a full percentage point to a decline of 1.3% in November. In July, Melbourne home values were down 1.5%, but that has almost halved to a fall of 0.8% in November.

The rate of decline has also eased across the ACT and is no longer accelerating in Brisbane. Most of the broad rest-of-state markets have also seen the pace of declines decelerate.

“Potentially we are seeing the initial uncertainty around buying in a higher interest rate environment wearing off, while persistently low advertised stock levels have likely contributed to this trend towards smaller value falls,” said CoreLogic’s research director, Tim Lawless.

ANZ this week reaffirmed its forecast of an 18% peak-to-trough fall in Australian house prices ahead of another likely interest rate hike next week, while it is expecting prices to lift 5% in 2024 as rates begin to fall.

“However, it’s fair to say housing risk remains skewed to the downside while interest rates are still rising and household balance sheets become more thinly stretched.

“There is still the possibility that the pace of declines could reaccelerate, especially if the current rate hiking cycle persists longer than expected. Next year will be a particular test of serviceability and housing market stability, as the record-low fixed rate terms secured in 2021 start to expire,” Lawless said.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe sensationally apologised this week to the thousands of Australians who took out mortgages on the RBA’s guidance that interest rates would stay at their record low until 2024. The RBA has made seven consecutive hikes to the official interest rate, which sat at 0.1% earlier this year and is now at 2.85% as the bank tries to combat runaway inflation, which the RBA is expecting to hit 8% this quarter.

Across the capital cities, Brisbane and Hobart – both down 2.0% – led the monthly rate of decline in November, while at the other end of the spectrum, Perth values held firm and Darwin nudged 0.2% higher over the month.

Lawless said Perth and Darwin are yet to record any signs of a material reversal in housing prices.

“A comparatively healthy level of housing affordability, along with tight labour markets and relatively strong economic conditions, have helped to insulate these cities from the downturn so far,” he said.

Unit markets have continued their run of relative resilience. Capital city unit values were down 0.6% in November while house values declined at twice the pace with a 1.2% fall. This has been seen throughout the downturn so far – unit values are down 4.7% from the recent peak, while house values have fallen 8.4%. Every capital city apart from Hobart is seeing this pattern.

“This trend can at least partially be attributed to the more moderate gains recorded during the upswing, but probably also reflects the unit sectors more affordable price point at a time when borrowing capacity has reduced,” Lawless said.

Sydney remains the only city where housing values have fallen by more than 10% from their peak. It saw values increase by 27.7% during the recent upswing before peaking in January. Despite the 11.4% fall in values through the downturn to date, Sydney home values remain 10.3% above the pre-COVID levels of March 2020.

Melbourne values are only 2.8% above where they were at the onset of COVID, due to a weaker upswing, and if housing values continue to fall at the current pace its dwelling values could fall to pre-COVID levels by March next year.

Most of the other capital cities and broad rest-of-state regions are still recording dwelling values at least 25% above March 2020 levels.