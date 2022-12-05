APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of hotel and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Industrial

Mulgrave, VIC

A south east Melbourne warehouse leased to the local subsidiary of the world’s largest manufacturer of printing equipment has sold for $3.1 million.

A local private investor purchased the 1,625 sqm property at Building 4, 19-23 Geddes Street via private auction. The building has 850 sqm of net lettable area including warehouse, office and showroom facilities, as well as over 20 car spaces for staff and visitors.

The property is currently tenanted by Heidelberg Graphic Equipment Limited, a local subsidiary of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG. The triple net lease yields 5% per annum.

Jones Real Estate’s Sam Guest brokered the deal and said a high number of both owner occupiers and investors enquired on the property. The buyer identified the strong location and existing improvements as the key factor behind the purchase, he said.

Retail

Moonee Ponds, VIC

A freehold leased by a Japanese restaurant at 93 Puckle Street has sold under the hammer for $2.125 million, on a sharp 3.7% net yield.

The high-profile two-level 180sqm building occupies a 160sqm site, with the ground floor leased to Mizu Sushi on a recently renewed 5+5-year lease.

The building includes a commercial kitchen, dining area and storage leading to a four-bedroom dwelling and bathroom upstairs.

Chris Kombi and Ervin Niyaz of Fitzroys managed the sale of the property on behalf of private investor, with a private local buyer coming out ahead of the other two bidders at auction.

Warragul, VIC

A Daniel’s Donuts outlet about Warragul, just over 100 kilometres from the Melbourne CBD, has sold for $750,000, on a yield of 4.66%.

Burgess Rawson’s, Justin Kramersh, James Bergman and Zomart He in conjunction with Wilson Property’s Ben Wilson and Melissa Van Berkel sold 9/13 Palmerston Street prior to auction.

The 60 sqm outlet has a six year lease that brings $35,000 plus GST in rent yearly. It is positioned between Harvey Norman and Priceline, directly opposite McDonald’s and benefits from a strong-performing Woolworths supermarket providing access to more than 200 public car spaces.

Hotel & Hospitality

Woolloongabba, QLD

After over 11 years of ownership, a private consortium has sold the leasehold interest of The Woolloongabba Hotel on the Brisbane city fringe via an off-market sale by Savills.

The hotel occupies a tenancy at 803 Stanley Street in The Gabba Central, anchored by Coles and supported by 18 specialty tenants including, Jetts Fitness and Australia Post, and close to the Gabba, which will be the major stadium for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The hotel has existed on the prominent corner site since 1868.

“This purchase is a strategic acquisition for the buyer, considering the vast amount of infrastructure projects in Woolloongabba’s pipeline,” said Savills’ Leon Alaban.

In addition to the Gabba’s planned redevelopment, the future Woolloongabba Cross River Rail station is also in the works.

The hotel’s facilities include a main bar, dining area, gaming room with 11 electronic gaming machines, an on-site bottle shop and three detached bottle shops.