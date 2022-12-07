Subscribe now

My account

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

Essendon Fields new $500m industrial precinct taking off

By
Share

ESSENDON Fields, in Melbourne’s north west, has launched the first stage of a new industrial precinct that will have an expected end value of $500 million.

The precinct around the federal government-owned Essendon Airport is controlled by Lindsay Fox and Max Beck on a 99-year lease, and has been developed over the past 20 years to include a shopping centre, car sales precinct, a Hyatt Place hotel, and multiple office buildings, as well as light industrial tenants including Elenium Automation, Suncorp, Bombardier Business Jets, and training centres for Porsche and Volkswagen.

Now, 30 hectares of land will be used for new light industrial facilities, looking to take advantage of demand for manufacturing and logistics facilities near the Melbourne Airport and in Melbourne’s inner and middle ring suburbs.

Construction will kick off next year in line with market uptake on a series of facilities ranging from 3,500 sqm to 10,000 sqm, to be delivered in stages over multiple years.

The first new stage of the precinct is being released by CBRE and Colliers.

Brendan Pihan, CEO of Essendon Fields, said demand for industrial land is “insatiable”.

“The planning regime at Essendon Fields means we can deliver new facilities for customers faster than anyone else. And the location is superior because it’s the closest to the end customer and a talent pool of 1.1 million people within 15 minutes of the site,” he said.

Essendon Fields offers direct access to the Tullamarine Freeway, Calder Freeway, CityLink and the Western Ring Road. Via these connections, 80% of Melbourne’s population can be reached within 45 minutes.

“Prospective occupiers will be drawn to Essendon Fields’s unique interface and abundance of mixed-use amenity, as well as the ability to capitalise on proximity to Melbourne’s CBD, sea and airports,” said CBRE’s Daniel Eramo.

Nick O’Brien of Colliers said there has already been significant interest received from occupiers who recognise Essendon Fields as “one of the most strategic and well-located land estates across Melbourne’s industrial market”.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Share
Related posts
GENERAL NEWS

Magid makes big splash with Manly Wharf

By
ROBERT Magic, film producer and owner of The Australian Jewish News, is looking to offload one of…
Read more
Share
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

EG sells industrial after receiving offer too good to refuse

By
EG has capitalised on market momentum to sell an industrial site in southern Sydney, more than…
Read more
Share
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

Plus Property adds to portfolio

By
PLUS Property Group has paid close to $10,250,000 for a vacant shovel-ready industrial site in…
Read more
Share

RBA delivers The Nightmare Before Christmas, rates at 10-year high Property sector wages remain strong, defying wider workforce trends Prestige real estate prices tipped to cool ALAND reveals mixed-use project in Gosford Boom or Bust? Which housing markets will perform in 2023? Home buyers set sail for The Gateway RBA governor apologises to Aussies over rate hikes AXA backs social and affordable build-to-rent housing