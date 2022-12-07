Forrests now Aus largest renewable energy investor

MINING billionaire Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest and his wife Nicola’s Squadron Energy, part of their Tattarang group of companies, has become the largest renewable energy investor, operator and developer in Australia after its $4 billion-plus acquisition of CWP Renewables.

CWP will be integrated into Squadron’s existing business, which includes majority ownership of Windlab, and takes its renewable energy operating portfolio to 2.4 gigawatts and Australian development pipeline to 20 gigawatts.

Its pipeline also now includes 19 wind farms and 12 power purchaser agreements, giving it enough renewable energy assets to power 8.5 million homes in Australia.

CWP is a vertically integrated renewables energy business that spans wind, solar and battery farms, and provides renewable energy to Transurban, Woolworths Group, Sydney Airport, Commonwealth Bank and Snowy Hydro.

It currently operates over 1.1 gigawatts of wind assets including Sapphire Wind Farm – the largest in NSW – which has 75 turbines generating up to 270 megawatts; Murra Warra I & II with a combined 435 megawatts; and Crudine Ridge, which has 37 wind turbines and generates 142 megawatts.

It has approvals in place to construct four more wind farms in NSW totalling over 750 megawatts, along with a construction-ready 414-megawatt wind farm, 180-megawatt solar farm, two battery farms and a firming power station capable of using hydrogen, biofuels and hydrogen gas blends.

“Squadron is proud to bring a very significant portion of Australia’s renewable energy assets home to local ownership. It means that Squadron has the renewable energy critical mass to help Australia step beyond fossil fuels,” said Andrew Forrest.

“Australian industries’ ability to consign fossil fuel to history, is robustly demonstrated by the strong track record and commitment of Fortescue Metals, Fortescue Future Industries and other world-leading companies committed to decarbonising. We share a vision of Australia and the world, looking back on the dark era of fossil fuel as an aberration in humanity’s history. One that could have ended with that fuel, but is now powered by cheap, pollution-free, democratic, inexhaustible energy.

“It is paramount that Australia continues to increase cost-efficient renewable green energy, to economically power homes and industry at pace and rid the Australian consumer of its forced reliance to increasingly expensive, dangerously pollutive fossil fuels.

Squadron was advised by Highbury Partnership as its financial advisor and Clayton Utz as its legal advisor.