HMC Capital joins pre-Christmas shopping rush

AFTER major retail transactions slowed to a trickle, another significant deal in the sector has landed amid the pre-Christmas rush, with HMC Capital picking up $242.5 million worth of shopping centres in Perth and Sydney from Lendlease.

Among the acquisitions are Southlands Boulevarde in south Perth for $92.5 million and Menai Marketplace in Sydney’s south west for $150 million, both held in Lendlease’s Sub-Regional Retail Fund (LLSRF).

The announcement comes a day after Sentinel Property Group confirmed its $280 million acquisition of Caneland Central Shopping Centre in Mackay – also from Lendlease – on a passing yield of 7.7%.

Just under $300 million worth of retail property was sold in the three months to November, a 79% fall from the $1.4 billion-plus that changed hands in the same period last year, while capitalisation rates have climbed to nearly 6%. The dry spell followed a string of bumper retail asset transactions, including Sentinel’s $418 million acquisition of Darwin’s Casuarina Square from GPT Group.

In the fresh pair of deals, CBRE’s Simon Rooney and James Douglas introduced HMC Capital and negotiated the sales on behalf of LLSRF, with the sale campaign jointly managed by JLL’s Nick Willis and Sam Hatcher.

“A combination of investor focus shifting to convenience retail and the high-profile nature of the portfolio, generated significant enquiry, genuine buyer interest and competitive bidding, with HMC Capital’s acquisition set to instil further confidence in Australia’s retail investment sector,” Rooney said.

Despite the increased cost of debt following the Reserve Bank’s tightening of monetary policy, retail spending remained resilient at 17.9% growth to September. Rooney said capital remains robust for quality, strong performing, non-discretionary focused shopping centres.

Lendlease said the assets are high-performing, convenience-based sub-regional centres with a strong non-discretionary focus.

“There was strong interest in the portfolio from an active buyer pool that was attracted to the assets having some of the most productive sales performance across the country and a dominant market position in their community.”

Menai Marketplace is located in one of the most tightly held catchments in Sydney, it said, and anchored by one of the best-performing Woolworths supermarkets in the country, while Southlands Boulevarde will become one of only 10 triple supermarket anchored centres nationally with no DDS when Aldi opens early in 2023.

“The sale of these assets is a strong outcome for our investors. Sub-regional retail assets offering this type of essential convenience continue to perform well, supporting positive investor sentiment towards the sub-sector,” Lendlease’s head of mandates, Matt Bowyer said.

Menai Marketplace will be the seed asset for HMC Capital’s unlisted Last Mile Logistics fund, which is on-track for a target first close equity raising of $500 million in the first half of the new year. Southlands Boulevarde will be held in the ASX-listed HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (HDN).

In an ASX statement, HDN said is “actively exploring several potential large format divestment opportunities” to neutralise the gearing impact of the Southlands Boulevarde acquisition and an investment in the Last Mile Logistics Fund.

In the latest Australian Property Journal Talking Property podcast, Benjamin Martin-Henry, head of real estate research, Pacific with Real Capital Analytics (MSCI), noted that retail investment volumes fell 41% in the September quarter, and for the first three quarters of the year were down 18% year-on-year.