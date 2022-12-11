Govt dishonest and disgraceful, says real estate body

REINSW has challenged the government to tell the public how it will increase rental supply and accused it of a “dishonest and disgraceful” attempt to lie to consumers and tenants by painting the real estate industry as the cause of the state’s rental crisis and the growing trend of rental bidding.

The real estate agent representative body slammed the government in response to a piece by The Daily Telegraph in which Fair Trading Minister Victor Dominello revealed had asked department staff to dig into the issue of rental bidding when tenants, desperate for a place to live amid the severe shortage of rental accommodation, feel they have no choice but to offer to pay more than the asking rent.

“This is obviously an area where vulnerable people are exposed and needs reform,” Dominello told The Daily Telegraph.

“I have asked my agency to investigate and come back with recommendations.”

The REINSW said the NSW government is playing a “blame game which seeks to paint landlords and agents as the cause of the state’s rental crisis”.

“Any suggestion that an auction would be instigated by agents, who would have to qualify all those tenants under such a process, is absolutely ludicrous,” it said.

REINSW CEO Tim McKibbin says it demonstrates the government’s lack of understanding of the state’s biggest industry.

“The ongoing attacks on people who work in the industry and who own an investment property are a shameful attempt by government to distract tenants from its own shortcomings, namely its failure to support the supply of homes for people to rent,” McKibbin said.

“REINSW therefore issues the NSW government a challenge: provide actual detail to NSW voters outlining how many rental properties it will commit to delivering in the state, by when, and by what delivery method.

“Government’s landlord-bashing strategy has not helped with supply. It has had the opposite effect. A new strategy is needed.

“When a tenant offers an extra $20 a week in rent, it sounds good to a landlord whose repayments have gone up $1,000 a month.”

Over the last 12 months, the NSW population has grown by over 100,000 people while the number of rental properties has declined by 50,000, according to the REINSW. Sydney’s vacancy has been crunched to just 1.1%, according to SQM Research.

Australian renters are facing an unsustainable market, as every capital saw a decline in affordability over 2022, according to SGS Economics & Planning.