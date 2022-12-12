Consumer watchdog raises concern over Darwin pub sale

THE Endeavour Group’s circa $11 million acquisition of the Beachfront Hotel just north of Darwin is in jeopardy after the competition watchdog raised concerns that the deal would lessen competition in takeaway liquor in the area.

Endeavour Group acquired the large format Beachfront Hotel in May. The large format brings in annual revenue of more than $10 million, drawn from food, beverage, gaming and drive-through liquor offerings.

The Beachfront Hotel includes the hotel and adjoining bottle shop operating under the Cellarbrations brand. In a statement yesterday, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) noted Endeavour Group already operates four BWS stores within five kilometres of the Beachfront Hotel.

“We are concerned that this proposed acquisition is likely to substantially lessen competition in the supply of takeaway liquor in the local area,” ACCC commissioner Liza Carver said.

Endeavour Group’s nationwide portfolio includes 258 Dan Murphy’s outlets, 1,417 BWS stores, and 344 hotels that have more than 12,000 poker machines combined. Endeavour’s existing BWS Nightcliff store is the closest large-format liquor store with a comparable size and range to the Beachfront Hotel.

“It is important that local consumers in the Rapid Creek area benefit from competition between large liquor stores with different promotions, range and service offerings,” Carver said.

The ACCC said it is also investigating the impact of the acquisition on the competitiveness of other independent liquor stores in Darwin.

“In particular, whether removing the Beachfront Hotel liquor store from the Cellarbrations banner network, and removing it as a wholesale customer of Metcash-owned Australian Liquor Marketers (ALM), impacts the efficiency and competitiveness of other stores that operate under the Cellarbrations banner, or receive wholesale supply from ALM.”

It is inviting submissions from interested parties in response to the statement of issues by 16th January.