Cushman hires new WA director

CUSHMAN & Wakefield is has appointed Craig Townsend as associate director – client services, project and development services, based in Western Australia.

Townsend has a broad network of clients and proven track record in project management, account management and sales plan implementation, according to Maria Russo-Fama, Cushman & Wakefield’s director – client services, Australia and New Zealand, project & development services.

“Craig will be instrumental in growing our team to better service our commercial, retail, hospitality and government clients in WA and across Australia”.

Cushman & Wakefield’s project and development services team provides project management, workplace design and fit-outs, program management, building consultancy, and technical due diligence.