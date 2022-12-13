On the outer, buyers returning to inner and middle suburbs

THE trend towards spacious housing in the outer suburbs and regional areas during COVID appears to have U-turned, with new research from PEXA and Urbis showing demand has swung back towards inner and middle-ring locations.

A new joint report, How has the pandemic changed demand for property?, analysed housing demand from both buyers and tenants across the inner, middle and outer ring suburbs of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, and also found low supply in the “missing middle” must be addressed.

In greater Sydney, outer ring settlements spiked during the height of the pandemic in FY21, up 30.3% on the previous 12 months, but the has since fizzled out dramatically. Settlements are now down 1.2% year-on-year, while inner and middle ring settlements have held steady since July 2020.

The report identified a similar trend in Melbourne. Outer ring settlements were up 18.5% in FY21, but this slowed 8% in FY22. Inner ring settlements dipped 5.7% in FY21 before bouncing back 5.6% in FY22. Meanwhile, middle-ring settlements experienced the greatest change, having dropped 1.4% in FY21, before soaring to a 23% increase in FY22.

Brisbane was the only capital city to have growth in all segments across both financial years.

While this slowed slightly in FY22, “it is clear to see why this market has been the best-performing state nationally for settlement volumes,” the report said.

Inner ring settlements grew by 58.6% in FY21 and a further 35.9% in FY22, middle ring settlements were up 79.2% in FY21 and then 19.5%, while outer ring settlements lifted 42.1% and then by 12.5% in the respective periods..

The numbers support the rise in demand for housing in Brisbane as net interstate migration jumped as homebuyers moved north from NSW and Victoria in record numbers. Australian Bureau of Statistics data show Queensland had the strongest net interstate migration figure in the year to March, at 53,984.

PEXA’s head of research, Mike Gill said Queensland had consistently proven to be the standout property market in Australia, evidenced by the inner, middle and outer rings of Brisbane all posting double digital year-on-year increases in settlements in FY22.

“In Melbourne and Sydney, we saw a clear outer ring bias, which has since corrected over the past 12 months as we’ve moved into a more ‘COVID normal’ phase. The middle and inner segments of these cities increased in popularity during FY22, with many buyers choosing to be closer to work and embracing the amenity of our cities now that restrictions have been removed.”

The report also found new housing supply was not evenly distributed across regions. New dwelling supply was concentrated in the inner and outer rings, but far less growth in the middle ring suburbs.

“Looking deeper into the middle suburb segment, new housing has been relatively supply-constrained, with demand tending to outstrip supply over an extended period. This trend of the ‘missing middle’ is likely to continue, unless new housing supply is unlocked in order to meet demand from suburban buyers and renters,” Gill said.

In the rental market, Sydney’s listings were down across all rings in FY22, with 21.5% fewer inner ring properties available year-on-year. A further squeeze was also evident in the middle ring, which moved from a 2.3% rise in FY21 to a 19.6% decline. The fall translated to rental growth between 8.9% and 12.1% across the city’s regions. The NSW government this week banned the controversial practice of rental bidding.

Melbourne’s middle ring rental listings went from strong 21.6% growth year-on-year in FY21, to a 21.1% year-on-year fall, highlighting a return to competitiveness in this market for tenants. Outer ring rental listings bucked the trend and were up 5.4% in FY22 year-on-year, following a 22.1% decline.

Rents in Melbourne’s inner ring jumped by 14.3% in FY22, compared to the 7.7% and 6.0% growth seen in the middle and outer rings respectively.

Brisbane’s rental listing volumes dropped in all regions in FY22. More affordable rental housing was available within Brisbane’s inner ring in comparison to other cities, with 17% of listings below $500 per week, compared to 9% in inner Melbourne and 4.7% in inner Sydney.

Rental growth across the city ranged from 8.7% in the inner ring and 15.0% in the outer ring across FY22.

“The pandemic turned our housing markets inside-out. The more time locked inside, the more people moved out. Now they are turning outside-in as those drivers have been reversed – and tenants are rushing back to inner areas,” said Urbis housing sector lead, Mark Dawson said, adding that “we must find the missing middle ground”.

“Beyond transient trends, structural aid is needed to supply more homes in the middle ring, to boost the supply of rental housing that is thinning so rapidly and to diversify and sustain the important role outer areas have played in absorbing households. A healthy and diverse supply of homes across our cities is critical to their competitiveness.”