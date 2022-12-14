Affordability worsens despite falling house prices

HOUSING affordability has declined across all Australian states and territories in the September quarter, as a growing proportion of income is needed to meet loan repayments.

According to the Real Estate Institute of Australia’s (REIA) latest Housing Affordability Report, the proportion of income required to meet the average mortgage payments was up 3.8% to 42.2% over the quarter.

On top of this, housing affordability has worsened all over the country, with Tasmania seeing the greatest decline as the proportion of income needed to meet housing costs rose 5.9%.

Western Australia saw the lowest decline, as the proportion of income needed rose 3.2%.

“Rental affordability declined less than housing affordability with the proportion of income required to meet median rent increasing by 0.1 percentage points to 23.0%,” said Hayden Groves, president at REIA.

“Rental affordability improved in New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory, remained stable in South Australia and Western Australia, but declined in all other states and territories.”

The number of first home buyers was also down over the quarter, dropping 9.6% to 26,343, reflecting a 30.3% decline from the same quarter last year.

There was a decline of 0.1% over the quarter and 4.2% over the year of first home buyers share of owner occupier dwelling commitments.

“Over the September quarter, the number of first home buyers decreased in all states and territories except Tasmania and the Northern Territory where there was an increase,” added Groves.

With the RBA increasing the cash rate to 2.35% over the quarter ahead of a further rise in December, the quarterly average variable standard interest rate reached 6.8%, with the quarterly average three-year fixed rate up to 6.1 % by the end of the quarter.

The average loan size for first home buyers was also down, falling 0.1% but growing 4.4% annually.

The quarterly decline was driven by drops in Victoria of 1.2%, 0.6% in Queensland, 1.7% in the NT and 1.0% in the ACT.

While increases were recorded in the remaining states, with NSW up 0.3%, South Australia up 4.4%, WA up 2.2% and Tasmania up 6.2%.

“The total number of owner occupied dwelling loans decreased to 85,122, a decrease of 9.4% over the September quarter and a decrease of 21.0% over the past 12 months. This is the highest annual decrease in new loans since December 2010,” said Groves.

“The total number of loans for owner occupied dwellings decreased in all states and territories over the September quarter except in the Northern Territory where it increased 2.3%. Decreases ranged from 6.6% in Tasmania to 12.2% in the Australian Capital Territory.”

The average loan size over the quarter fell 2.7% to $595,566 but rose 4.4% over the past 12 months.

“This is the first quarterly decrease since September 2020. Over the quarter, the average loan size decreased in all states and territories except South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory,” added Groves.

The ACT saw the smallest decline at 0.9%, with NSW seeing the greatest decline at 4.4%.

On an annual basis however, the average loan size increased in all states and territories, with Tasmania recording the greatest rise at 13.8%.