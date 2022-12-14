Season’s Greetings from Napier & Blakeley…

2022 was a turbulent year for property and construction markets.

Rising interest rates and the increased cost of debt hit some investors in the property investment market. Similarly, rising inflation, restricted supply chains and increased cost of construction slowed down a number of construction and infrastructure projects.

All this of course followed on from a very high base and record levels of activity in 2020 and 2021, and like any type of investment market, risks and problems for some, are opportunities for others and we remained busy throughout the year.

We provided technical due diligence on significant property transactions including Southern Cross towers in Melbourne. We’ve been instructed as Independent Certifier on a $1B development in Brisbane, and we provided quantity surveying, building consulting and tax depreciation advice on many build to rent and other residential developments, student accommodation, child care, healthcare, hotel, commercial office, industrial and retail developments and projects.

The year ahead will be determined by the availability of debt, valuations, loan to value ratios, the weight of private capital allocated to property, international supply chains and immigration.

Australia remains in a strong position in terms of international investor sentiment, as we have a relatively strong and stable economy compared to most others globally.

We would like to thank our much valued clients for trusting Napier & Blakeley to act on the opportunities you create, improving our shared liveable, economic, and sustainable futures through property and construction.

We could not provide the services we do without our people. We thank you for your continued reliability, dedication, professionalism, and innovation. We look forward to the year ahead and the further achievements we make together.

Our community includes our dear friends, suppliers, sub consultants, industry colleagues and organisations. Thank you for your continued support and for raising the bar in professionalism and ethics.

Instead of gifts, this season we have donated to Surf Aid who aim to improve the lives of families living in remote regions with services such as healthcare, clean water, and food security. https://surfaid.org/

Our last day of business for the year is Wednesday 21st December and our first day back is Monday 9th January.

From everyone at Napier & Blakeley we hope you have a great festive season and a prosperous 2023, and we look forward to working with you in the new year.

For 37 years Napier & Blakeley have been providing the following services to the property industry:

Quantity Surveying

Development Financiers’ Reporting

Property Acquisition & Disposal Technical Due Diligence

Property Development Due Diligence

Capital Expenditure Forecasting

Make Good Reporting

Sustainable Property Solutions

Development Monitoring

Property Tax Depreciation

To discuss any of our services, please contact us at any of our following offices:

SYDNEY

20 Hunter Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

P +61 2 9299 1899 MELBOURNE

171 Collins Street

MELBOURNE VIC 3000

P +61 3 9915 6300 BRISBANE

120 Edward Street

BRISBANE QLD 4000

P +61 7 3221 8255 NORTH GEELONG

35 Mackey Street

NORTH GEELONG VIC 3215

P +61 3 9915 6300 PERTH

2 Kings Park Road

WEST PERTH WA 6005

P +61 8 6244 1877 ADELAIDE

213 Greenhill Road

EASTWOOD SA 5063

P +61 8 8274 3760 SINGAPORE

Level 24

CapitaGreen

138 Market Street

SINGAPORE 048986

P +65 6550 9642

Sponsored Editorial