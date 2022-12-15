Subscribe now

Dexus Industria portfolio up only 0.2pc, cap rates expand

ALL of ASX-listed Dexus Industria REIT (DXI)’s 93 assets have been revalued, resulting in values inching upwards while capitalisation rates also lifted slightly.

The external independent valuations resulted in a circa $4 million uplift over the six months to the end of December, representing a 0.2% increase on prior book values.

The portfolio’s weighted average capitalisation rate expanded nine basis points during the period to 5.13%, and on a like-for-like basis expanded 20 basis points.

“Despite the impact of capitalisation rate expansion, the value of DXI’s well-located industrial portfolio has been supported by strong rental growth outcomes, driven by record low vacancy and constrained supply,” said DXI fund manager Alex Abell.

DXI will net $160.5 million from its recent sale of two inner office buildings in the Sydney Olympic Park precinct as it furthers its plans to become a leading industrial REIT.

Proceeds from the sale of Buildings A and C at 1 Homebush Bay Drive in Rhodes – which were not included in the latest revaluation – will be utilised to repay debt and strengthen the trust’s balance sheet, while reducing pro-forma gearing by seven percentage points and increasing pro-forma interest rate hedging by 20 percentage points.

The revaluation of the entirety of DXI’s portfolio for the for first six months of 2022 had resulted in an $11 million gain, or 0.6%.

