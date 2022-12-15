Nightingale Housing switches to 100pc renewable

NOT-for-profit housing provider Nightingale Housing is set to run its Victorian operations on 100% renewable energy in a new deal with Momentum Energy.

The new partnership will see Momentum Energy become the preferred power retailer for Nightingale projects across the state, ensuring all developments have access to 100% renewable energy, with Nightingale apartments fully “electrified” with hydronic heating and no gas connection.

“Our partnership with Nightingale is a great demonstration of how we are working with our customers to develop solutions and services that will help not only households but also some of our biggest energy users in the commercial and industrial sector go renewable,” said Lisa Chiba, managing director at Momentum Energy.

“Helping companies make the switch to renewables easily, quickly and affordably is not just good for Australian business, it’s also the best way to accelerate Australia’s move to a cleaner, more sustainable energy system.”

Currently Momentum is contracted to provide the electricity to 10 Nightingale developments in Melbourne, with future Nightingale projects to use 100% GreenPower throughout the construction phases purchased from the retailer.

While power will be supplied to residents—following construction—via a Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (CPPA).

The CPPAs will be linked to Granville Harbour wind farm in Tasmania, with any gaps in wind power sourced from Momentum’s parent company, Hydro Tasmania.

“Momentum’s ability to offer an easy and affordable renewables solution through the Corporate Power Purchase Agreement sealed the deal. It’s important that by purchasing from Momentum Energy, we are supporting their parent company, Hydro Tasmania, which is Australia’s largest generator of renewable energy,” said James Senior, partnerships manager at Nightingale.

Nightingale aims to deliver housing that is socially, financially and environmentally sustainable.

Homes from the not-for-progit are sold at costs and are fossil fuel-free, with minimum 7.5-star NatHERS ratings.

“Providing energy sourced from renewables is a central part of Nightingale’s sustainability focus, and we were looking for an energy retailer with outstanding green credentials,” added Senior.

“The fact that Momentum Energy is independently rated as one of Australia’s greenest electricity companies was a critical part of our decision-making.”