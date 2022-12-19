Only two years of housing supply remaining

MELBOURNE is facing a housing deficit of 9,000 new homes each year and Geelong has only 3.6 years of supply remaining, according to new research.

Urbis-led research for the Property Council of Australia forecasts the housing undersupply in both Melbourne and Geelong, to worsen an existing housing affordability crisis. Among its recommendations are the creation of a “Victorian Housing Supply and Affordability Council” to work collaboratively with the new National Housing Supply and Affordability Council, an increased focus on “active” supply and land that is available and suitable for development in the short term.

Based on sales between 2018 and 2021 and comparing them to the supply of readily available land, there could be as little as three years of active lot supply in new Melbourne communities, according to the research, and nine years of lot supply in Geelong.

To avoid a housing deficit under the research’s middle and worst-case scenarios, an additional 9,000 to 17,000 lots per annum would need to be released.

Forecast to become Australia’s biggest city by the end of the decade, Melbourne will need to house an additional 3.4 million people over the next 30 years, the report estimates. This is equivalent to 1.3 million new homes, averaging 43,000 additional homes per year.

Reduced land supply would put further upward pressure on the cost of land lots in growth corridors, with the median lot price already rising from $212,000 in 2016 to $307,000 in 2021.

“To put this in context, this essentially means that in the last five years the median lot prices has shot up from 2.6 years of average household income to 3.1 years. This only captures the cost of the land before you factor in the dramatic increases in construction costs as a result of supply chain and labour pressures,” said Property Council of Australia Victorian executive director Cath Evans.

“With the borrowing capacity of homebuyers and investors declining and the costs of mortgages and rents increasing dramatically, boosting supply is now the best lever for government to create more affordable housing for Melburnians.”

Housing affordability declined across all Australian states and territories in the September quarter.

The Urbis research also highlights that there is approximately only two years of demand in supply from 24,000 units in major apartment projects, expected to decline all the way through to 2025.

The research also called for the unwinding of surcharges on investors to unlock a “stalled” apartment pipeline, and adoption and implementation of all 27 recommendations from the Commissioner for Better Regulation and Red Tape on improving Victoria’s planning and approvals process.

Plan Melbourne is targeting 70% of new housing to be delivered through infill or apartment product, and 30% in house and land/new communities, and would equate to 30,520 new infill or apartments dwellings and 13,080 in new greenfield areas dwellings each year according to the research report’s estimate of required supply.

“The shortfall in the construction of new apartments has serious implications for rental affordability in our metropolitan corridors, disproportionately impacting those who can afford it least,” Evans said.

Domain data shows the national rental crisis is rolling on, with Australia’s vacancy rate remaining at its lowest point on record in November at 0.8%. Melbourne’s vacancy rate fell to 1.1%, matching the record low first achieved in 2018, while listings are down 64% year-on-year.

Potentially only two years’ supply remaining

Melbourne’s south east growth corridor may have just 2.3 years of Precinct Structure Plan supply remaining, the report’s “upper case” scenario suggests, and Melbourne’s growth corridors and Geelong just 3.6 years on average.

The middle case scenario suggests 5.3 years in all, with the south east still just having 3.4 years left, while the north has 4.4 years, the west 5.6, Geelong 8.6 and Sunbury 14.4.

More than 10 years’ supply is available across Melbourne and Geelong in the lower case scenario.

Handing down its first budget in nine years, Labor in October gave the outlinee for the national Housing Accord that would see 200,000 homes built each year nationally for five years from 2024. The federal government will spend $350 million to build 10,000 affordable homes within period and the states and territories to contribute a further 10,000.

A new study by AHURI estimates Australia to need 36,000 affordable social housing properties per annum, but was producing just 3,000 being each year prior to the onset of COVID.