Aniko launches $120m luxury apartments

GOLD Coast developer Aniko Group has officially launched its $120 million Orama at Chevron Island luxury apartment project.

Located on a 1,517sqm site at 12-Weemala Street, Orama will comprise 102 apartments across 21 levels, targeting owner-occupiers in the recently approved development.

This will include a mix of two-bedroom, two-bathroom plus study configurations, three-bedroom skyhomes on the upper levels and two luxury penthouses.

“Orama brings to the fore the latest in design and inclusions that buyers are looking for in an urban coastal lifestyle,” said George Mastrocostas, founder and managing director at Aniko Group.

“It has been designed to create beautifully appointed residences for owner-occupiers looking to immerse themselves in the vibrant village life of Chevron Island, just a short walk to the heart of Surfers Paradise and the iconic Gold Coast beachfront.”

With two-bedroom apartments sized from 100sqm and penthouses from 215sqm, apartments will start at $795,000, with penthouses priced from $3.5 million.

“Apartments have been thoughtfully designed to offer spacious living for end-users, whether they are looking to downsize or for an idyllic coastal lifestyle with everything the Gold Coast has to offer at their doorstep,” said Mastrocostas.

Resident amenities will include a rooftop pool, spa, gym, yoga and pilates and a residents’ lounge with both indoor and outdoor dining, bbq facilities and a business centre.

Designed by award-winning firm Plus Architects, Orama has already received pre-commitments for more than half of the residences.

“We’re thrilled with the early market response to our latest development, which has been inspired by the success of our earlier projects on the waterfront at Hope Island,” added Mastrocostas.

Orama will be the eighth development undertaken by Aniko Group in the past three years, with Mastrocostas’ portfolio totalling over 2,000 residences.

Construction is currently underway on the group’s $125 million Athena Residences, the $145 million Athena Quays and the $56 million 35 Grant Ave Residences at Hope Island.

This in addition to the recent finalising of plans for its $1.5 billion landmark four-tower development on a 1.1342ha site at Mermaid Beach adjacent to Pacific Fair.

Aniko Constructions, Aniko Group’s building arm, has been appointed to deliver Omara, with construction expected to commence in mid-2023 and completion scheduled for the end of 2024.