More vendors take a hit, loss-making sales on the rise

AS profitably fades, loss-making sales are becoming more prevalent, with vendors in capital cities, resource areas and high-density markets seeing the worst of it.

According to CoreLogic’s latest Pain & Gain Report for the September Quarter 2022, which looked at around 83,00 property resales, the proportion of profit-making sales fell to 93.3%.

Eliza Owen, head of research at CoreLogic, noted that profitability was deteriorating at its fastest rate in the combined capitals, as the RBA continued to raise rates, challenging mortgage holders.

“A rise in interest rates creates a double whammy for homeowners, in that the cost of debt becomes harder to service, and the underlying asset value against which the debt is held declines,” said Owen.

“A key question surrounding CoreLogic resales data will be whether more recent buyers are selling at a loss in the current climate. This would indicate a greater level of risk in the housing market, as more ‘distressed’ or ‘motivated’ sales would create a rise in listings volumes, and put further downward pressure on prices.”

With resales making a nominal gain down from the recent high of 94.2% in the three months to May, the combined profit from resales over the September quarter was at $26.1 billion, down 14.1% from the revised $30.4 billion in the June quarter.

Meanwhile the combined value of loss-making sales did rise to 3.2%, at $308 million.

Perth made up 21% of loss-making resales nationally in the quarter, with the median hold period of 8.8 years indicating a voluntary decision to incur a loss rather than a distressed position after a recent purchase.

“Markets that have seen a sharper capital growth decline in recent months, such as the house segment, or popular lifestyle markets, still have a relatively low incidence of loss-making sales,” said Owen.

“This analysis has not shown any signs of a material increase in distressed sales. While it’s true the recent decline in home values increases the chances of vendors selling at a loss, even properties held for less than two years had a median resale gain of $121,00 in the quarter.”

Owen added that the decline in profit making sales was broadly in line with recent home value declines, with Australian dwelling values down 4.8% from a peak in April 2022 and the end of September, having since declined a further 2.2% at the end of November.

“While the value of homes in Australia declined sharply between April and September, the market saw fewer homes sold for a loss over the same period,” said Owen.

Owen attributed this largely to less sales and listings made as the market downturn emerged, with resales falling 17.8% in the September quarter compared to the three months to April.

In regional markets, the rate of loss-making resales was up 40 basis points over the quarter to 5.7%, up 50 basis points from the recent 5.2% low in the three months to May.

This also coincided with the capital growth performance of the regions, with the September quarter seeing a 3.6% declined compared to the combined capital cities 4.3%.

“While some regions have seen relatively steep declines in value over recent months, many of the regional lifestyle markets still retain a high level of value relative to the past few years,” added Owen.

“We expect to see a slight reversal in the strong capital gains made in mining markets over the past few years as rate rises start to chip away at capital growth performance. This is likely to see some elevation in the rate of loss-making sales in the coming months.”

Profitability is likely to see further declines into 2023, with the majority of outstanding fixed loan terms set to expire in the new year possibly leading to more “motivated selling” even if at a loss.

This would follow a decline in selling activity throughout the downswing so far, with new listings down 13.5% on the previous five-year average through September.

“With home values generally still above pre-pandemic levels, there is likely to be a ceiling on the rate of loss-making sales observed in the coming quarters. The fluctuation in the rate of loss-making sales is not expected to be as severe as the overall decline in property values. The rate of loss-making sales has not spiked as dramatically as values have fallen, because losses are only realised if a property owner chooses, or is forced, to sell,” concluded Owen.