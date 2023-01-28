Looking for privacy? Buy your own island in Tassie

AN island on Tasmania’s East Coast is ready to hit the market, offering 26-hectares of pristine nature and luxury accommodation with plenty of room for development.

Ram Island, Pontypool is just a five-minute trip from the Tasmanian mainland via the private island’s barge and boasts birdlife, fishing and sights from each room in the residence.

Phillipa Jenkins, company founder and director at Jenkins & Co Property — a boutique Launceston Tasmania real estate agency — is managing the sale of the asset.

The island’s bespoke residence features expansive spaces for living and entertaining, with a separate study and flexible medial room that add to a floorplan surrounded by a 243sqm wrap-around deck.

The property’s basement includes a walk-in cool room, dry storage space, wet bar and stainless-steel bench surfaces, adding to the potential to develop the site into an eco-resort, subject to council approval.

The island also boasts off-the-grid capabilities with a 250,000L water storage, a 45kw solar power system and monitored 15KVA back-up generator.

This on top of a four-bay garage/machinery shed with its own studio and storage and an inventory of furniture and equipment, including a farm vehicle and tractor.

