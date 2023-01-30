COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

Ingham leases brand new Perth facility

Liz Jordan
By Liz Jordan 2 Min Read

ASIA-Pacific logistics specialist, Logos is nearing completion of its $250 million Hazelmere Logistics Estate near Perth Airport, after striking a leasing deal with Ingham’s for a brand new 10,000 sqm facility and also kicking off speculative construction of a 19,000 sqm warehouse next door. The new facility for ASX-listed poultry producer Ingham’s will comprise a […]

Thank you for reading...

Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Flight to quality push up Brisbane and Perth office rents
Next Article Interest rate increases take some lustre off retail investment

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Retail cap rates top 7.5pc, to remain above 7pc in 2023
Retail cap rates top 7.5pc, to remain above 7pc in 2023
New house listings slow off the blocks to start 2023
New house listings slow off the blocks to start 2023
NSW govt boosts social housing with $250m project
NSW govt boosts social housing with $250m project
Land prices slow after record growth
Land prices slow after record growth
Holidays give temporary rental reprieve
Holidays give temporary rental reprieve
View more stories
Retail cap rates top 7.5pc, to remain above 7pc in 2023 New house listings slow off the blocks to start 2023 NSW govt boosts social housing with $250m project Land prices slow after record growth Holidays give temporary rental reprieve
Lost your password?