Lendlease finally enters local build-to-rent market

PROPERTY giant Lendlease is set to finally enter Australia’s fledgling build-to-rent market, striking a partnership with QuadReal Property Group to deliver an apartment building with 443 residences at Brisbane Showgrounds. Lendlease already has a $28 billion global build-to-rent pipeline, having delivered 2,600 apartments in the established Unites States multifamily and United Kingdom markets, and has […]
