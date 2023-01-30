REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS & FUNDSRESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

Lendlease finally enters local build-to-rent market

Liz Jordan
By Liz Jordan 3 Min Read

PROPERTY giant Lendlease is set to finally enter Australia’s fledgling build-to-rent market, striking a partnership with QuadReal Property Group to deliver an apartment building with 443 residences at Brisbane Showgrounds. Lendlease already has a $28 billion global build-to-rent pipeline, having delivered 2,600 apartments in the established Unites States multifamily and United Kingdom markets, and has […]

