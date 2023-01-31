Dexus starts on Brisbane waterfront precinct

CONSTRUCTION of Dexus’ $2.5 billion overhaul of the Eagle Street waterfront precinct in the Brisbane CBD has kicked off.

The Waterfront Brisbane project will see the 30-year-old the Eagle Street Pier restaurant complex make way for two new office buildings of 55 and 42 storeys, as well as riverfront dining and retail, a new wider riverwalk and improved links between the river and the city streets.

Professional services firm Deloitte, law firms Minter Ellison and Gadens and real estate company Colliers have already identified Waterfront Brisbane as their future home, with 45% of the first tower’s office space now committed. The newest data from JLL shows Brisbane CBD office vacancies tightened to 13.9% in the December quarter.

Builder John Hollard is on site and has begun the five-year construction program of stage one that includes the basement, riverwalk, public realm, retail pavilions, common podium and the north tower. John Holland aims to recover 90% of the material that leaves the site for recycling by sorting timber, metals and concrete.

One south-bound lane on Eagle Street, between Riparian and Naldham House, will close on weekdays during construction hours, and will remain open outside of those construction hours on weekdays and weekends.

To “Waterfront Brisbane” app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play and will provide updates throughout the duration of the project.