Housing slowdown hits property valuation business

LISTED independent valuation and advisory firm Acumentis swung to an interim loss of $597,000 as interest rates surged, and the ASX-listed valuation firm, and is expected difficult market and global economic conditions to continue affecting demand for its services through the first half of 2023.

During the first half period, in which is breached a bank loan covenant, Acumentis’ revenue was down 8% to $26.7 million while its profit/loss margin was down 141%, having posted a $2.184 million profit a year earlier.

“Revenues for the half year were lower than in 2021 as a result of the slowdown in mortgage-related valuation instructions from financial institutions following the large increases in interest rates through the second half of calendar 2022,” Acumentis said.

The reduction in financial institution work was partially offset by an increase in revenues from government, corporate and private clients.

“Market conditions are expected to continue to be challenging through the first half of calendar 2023 while global economic uncertainties continues and the interest rate tightening cycle peaks. The heightened potential for global and local recession in calendar 2023 is likely to continue to adversely impact market sentiment and demand for our services.

Interest rates are expected to go up again next week when the Reserve Bank meets, following the Australian Bureau of Statistics data that showed inflation reached 7.8% in December.

“We anticipate a rebound in mortgage-related activity when the interest rate cycle peaks and as fixed rate loans are refinanced through calendar 2023. This, coupled with the success in growing non-mortgage related revenues and the reduction in costs achieved in the second half of calendar 2022, should enable the business to increase its revenues and return to profitability,” Acumentis said.