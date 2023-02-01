Whittlesea gets major injection with Riverlee’s $2bn super medical hub

DEVELOPER Riverlee's ambitious $2 billion mixed-use community New Epping has gained approval to transform a dormant 51 hectare site into a healthcare and life sciences precinct, housing, commercial space and the largest medical hub in Melbourne's north. The City of Whittlesea has approved the project after the first stage was fast-tracked by the Victorian Government’s […]
