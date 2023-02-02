Drovers Marketplace fetches $26m

PROMINENT Western Australian syndicator Baron Vanilla Management, spearheaded by director Miles Ashton, has spent $26 million buying north Perth retail centre Drovers Marketplace. Located at 1387 Wanneroo Road, the fully occupied centre comprises 16,388 sqm, anchored by Dan Murphy’s and a subterranean lower level Drovers Self Storage facility with 343 car parking bays. Other major […]
Thank you for reading...
Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.