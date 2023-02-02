COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

Drovers Marketplace fetches $26m

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers 2 Min Read

PROMINENT Western Australian syndicator Baron Vanilla Management, spearheaded by director Miles Ashton, has spent $26 million buying north Perth retail centre Drovers Marketplace. Located at 1387 Wanneroo Road, the fully occupied centre comprises 16,388 sqm, anchored by Dan Murphy’s and a subterranean lower level Drovers Self Storage facility with 343 car parking bays. Other major […]

Thank you for reading...

Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

TAGGED: , , , , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Acumentis launches capital raising
Next Article APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Rising rates shrink buyers borrowing power
Rising rates shrink buyers borrowing power
Rising cost of capital amplify risks in secondary office market
Rising cost of capital amplify risks in secondary office market
China decision gives $40bn boost to Aus but where will students sleep?
China decision gives $40bn boost to Aus but where will students sleep?
Retail cap rates top 7.5pc, to remain above 7pc in 2023
Retail cap rates top 7.5pc, to remain above 7pc in 2023
New house listings slow off the blocks to start 2023
New house listings slow off the blocks to start 2023
View more stories
Rising rates shrink buyers borrowing power Rising cost of capital amplify risks in secondary office market China decision gives $40bn boost to Aus but where will students sleep? Retail cap rates top 7.5pc, to remain above 7pc in 2023 New house listings slow off the blocks to start 2023
Lost your password?