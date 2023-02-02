Rental shortages will remain problematic over next few years

RESIDENTIAL market sentiment among property professionals fell for a third straight quarter as the downturn in national house prices deepened, according to NAB’s latest Residential Property Index, but a positive overall result was supported by strong growth in rental markets.

NAB’s Residential Property Index closed the year at a two-year low reading of 5, down from 9 in the December quarter, and down heavily from 58 points at the start of 2022 (a score of 0 is considered neutral).

Sentiment fell across the country in the December quarter, except in the ACT, although it was still lowest at -50. It was also negative in Victoria (-6 pts) and NSW (-6 pts), where house prices in Melbourne and Sydney fell most steeply during 2022.

South Australia (21 pts) led the way, with positive outcomes also recorded in the Northern Territory (10), Queensland (6 pts) and Tasmania (6 pts). Western Australia was neutral.

According to surveyed property professionals, a relatively slow housing recovery is on the cards over the next few years. Confidence measures for one year (11) and two years (25) were basically unchanged at well below survey average levels. They are highest in Western Australia and lowest in the ACT.

The survey house price forecast for the next 12 months was broadly unchanged at -2.5%. Though still negative, property professionals were more upbeat about the longer-term outlook, and are now tipping a more modest fall of -0.5% in the following year, an increase from -1.4% in the September quarter. Property professionals see modest growth in WA (1.3%), the NT (0.4%), Tasmania (0.2%) and South Australia (0.1%) in the next 12 months, with further falls tipped for Victoria (-4.0%), NSW (-3.3%), Queensland (-2.7%) and the ACT (-2.2%).

NAB’s chief economist, Alan Oster, said the major lender continues to see an ongoing adjustment in the property market as interest rates rise, and still expects to see a peak-to-trough fall of around 19% in property prices. CoreLogic data released this week showed prices fell again in January, albeit at a slowing rate. Prices nationally have fallen 8.9% since peaking in April.

Meanwhile, with Australia currently experiencing a period of very low rental vacancy, surveyed property professionals expect rental growth rates to remain relatively high over the next year (3.1%) and two years (3.3%). Rents are expected and grow in all states and territories except the ACT.

Rental shortages will remain problematic over the next few years. Six in 10 property professionals say it will be a “significant” issue in their area in the next 12 months, and five in 10 in two years’ time.

With official interest rates lifted in each month of the December quarter, and tipped to rise further in 2023, higher rates and rising construction costs were the key detriments to housing market developments. Higher rates were also the biggest – and growing – constraint for buyers of existing property across the country.

Property professionals believe the impact on demand of the NSW government’s recently introduced changes to stamp duty, where first home buyers will be able to choose between paying an annual land tax or an upfront stamp duty on properties, will be “moderate”.