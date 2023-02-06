REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS & FUNDSSOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure pounces on Westmead’s IQ

Hannah Page
By Hannah Page 2 Min Read

THE Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) has acquired a 49.9% interest in Innovation Quarter (iQ), Westmead’s newly constructed healthcare, medical research, education and training facility. The facility was jointly developed by Charter Hall and Western Sydney University in the fast expanding healthcare and research precinct of Westmead, NSW, around 26km west of the Sydney […]

Thank you for reading...

Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

TAGGED: , , , , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Hub continues to expand

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Downturn continues but pace of decline slowing
Downturn continues but pace of decline slowing
Over 640k in housing stress, at risk of homelessness
Over 640k in housing stress, at risk of homelessness
Rising rates shrink buyers borrowing power
Rising rates shrink buyers borrowing power
Rising cost of capital amplify risks in secondary office market
Rising cost of capital amplify risks in secondary office market
China decision gives $40bn boost to Aus but where will students sleep?
China decision gives $40bn boost to Aus but where will students sleep?
View more stories
Downturn continues but pace of decline slowing Over 640k in housing stress, at risk of homelessness Rising rates shrink buyers borrowing power Rising cost of capital amplify risks in secondary office market China decision gives $40bn boost to Aus but where will students sleep?
Lost your password?