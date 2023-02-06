Charter Hall Social Infrastructure pounces on Westmead’s IQ

THE Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) has acquired a 49.9% interest in Innovation Quarter (iQ), Westmead’s newly constructed healthcare, medical research, education and training facility. The facility was jointly developed by Charter Hall and Western Sydney University in the fast expanding healthcare and research precinct of Westmead, NSW, around 26km west of the Sydney […]
