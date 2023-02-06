COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

IP Generation pounces on Rockingham Centre

Hannah Page
By Hannah Page 2 Min Read

INVESTOR and fund manager IP Generation has made another major shopping centre purchase, acquiring a 50% stake in Western Australia’s Rockingham Centre for $180 million. Sitting 47km out from Perth, Rockingham Centre boasts a gross lettable area of 62,204sqm with future development potential for an adjoining 42,617sqm of vacant land, subject to council approval. The […]

Thank you for reading...

Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

TAGGED: , , , , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Sydney, Brisbane and Canberra to witness biggest falls

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Downturn continues but pace of decline slowing
Downturn continues but pace of decline slowing
Over 640k in housing stress, at risk of homelessness
Over 640k in housing stress, at risk of homelessness
Rising rates shrink buyers borrowing power
Rising rates shrink buyers borrowing power
Rising cost of capital amplify risks in secondary office market
Rising cost of capital amplify risks in secondary office market
China decision gives $40bn boost to Aus but where will students sleep?
China decision gives $40bn boost to Aus but where will students sleep?
View more stories
Downturn continues but pace of decline slowing Over 640k in housing stress, at risk of homelessness Rising rates shrink buyers borrowing power Rising cost of capital amplify risks in secondary office market China decision gives $40bn boost to Aus but where will students sleep?
Lost your password?