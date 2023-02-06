IP Generation pounces on Rockingham Centre

INVESTOR and fund manager IP Generation has made another major shopping centre purchase, acquiring a 50% stake in Western Australia’s Rockingham Centre for $180 million. Sitting 47km out from Perth, Rockingham Centre boasts a gross lettable area of 62,204sqm with future development potential for an adjoining 42,617sqm of vacant land, subject to council approval. The […]
