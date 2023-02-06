Retail leader joins Savills

SAVILLS has found a new director of retail investments for its Victoria team, appointing Stephen Bolton as director.

Bolton is joining Savills from Gill Property, where he was owner and partner, bringing his more than 25 years of experience working commercial property.

Bolton also spent 13 years as retail director at JLL, leading the group’s major retail investment sales and working with the country’s most renown retail groups.

“We’re delighted to welcome Stephen to Savills,” said Joe Phegan, state managing director for Victoria at Savills.

“His wealth of experience and knowledge of the Victorian retail sector, not to mention his extensive network of contacts, which include each of the country’s major retail groups, will be a tremendous asset to our team.”

Bolton participated in key transactions for JLL’s retail investment arm, including shopping centres, supermarkets and large format retail investments, helping to manage more than $400 million of 7/11 sales for 7/11 and owners, the Barlow family.

Bolton was also at Knight Frank for a decade, playing a key role in the emergence of the ALDI supermarket brand in Victoria when he worked as director of retail investments.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Savills National Retail Investment team, to help continuing to build Savills’ brand alongside Rick Silberman and the Victorian Retail Investments team that has created a very strong track record in a short period of time,” said Bolton.