Melbourne’s newest build to rent tower underway

CONSTRUCTION has commenced on the PDG Corporation and Investa’s new build to rent tower on the Boyd site in Southbank.

Boyd Village at 132 Kavanagh Street, on the fringe of the Melbourne CBD, comes after a collaborative agreement between PDG Corporation and the City of Melbourne and will deliver both affordable housing and public amenities.

Adjacent to the Boyd Community Hub and sitting within the new 2-acre Boyd Park, the development will deliver 434 BTR apartments, including affordable rental dwellings earmarked for key workers, for Investa’s BTR platform Indi.

“Boyd Village will provide Southbank with a diverse residential charm with its expansive park, green spaces, and array of leisure and co-working spaces, which will accompany the current communal facilities (such as the library, café and art studios) within the heritage-listed Boyd Community Hub,” said Vince Giuliano, managing director at PDG Corporation.

“The development will create a one-of-a-kind offering unlike anything else in Southbank.”

The BTR management platform, Indi, was launched in May 2021 to provide residents with an alternative to the traditional private rental market.

Indi will retain both the tower and the podium, Indi Southbank, excluding part of the ground floor and Level 1 council facilities, which the City of Melbourne will own and manage.

“We are delighted to partner with PDG and the City of Melbourne to deliver 434 apartments to Southbank enabling workers – including key workers – and students to enjoy all the features and benefits that Indi Southbank will provide,” said Mark Tait, head of development at Investa.

“Indi Southbank is part of Investa’s portfolio of Indi BTR properties and delivers much needed diversity and fresh thinking to the Australian rental market.”

Amenities will include an outdoor heated swimming pool, full size gym & multipurpose fitness room, games rooms, outdoor barbeque areas, co-working spaces, private dining, podcast rooms & lounge areas on Level 42 with both bay and city views.

“Southbank is one of our city’s shining jewels – a thriving residential hub and the epicentre of Melbourne’s spectacular cultural, dining and events offerings. We’re thrilled to partner with PDG to further enhance the offerings in the precinct, including new public space and council facilities,” said Sally Capp, lord mayor.

PDG previously partnered with the City of Melbourne on the $500 million Munro mixed-use development, in the Queen Victoria Market precinct, which features 490 build-to-rent apartments, 54 affordable housing units, a 110-room hotel, hospitality venues and a 500-space underground car park.

Hamilton Marino has been appointed to deliver the project in collaboration with PDG Construction Manager Josh Griffiths.

Boyd Village is scheduled to be completed in 2025.