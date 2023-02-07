REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS & FUNDS

Return of students and tourists welcomed but is it enough?

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers 3 Min Read

CHINA'S reopening and the return of tourists and international students to Australia presents potential upside for CBD retail and shopping destinations, according to UBS, but the global financial services firm believes that will not be enough to offset weakened domestic consumer spending. The Reserve Bank of Australia again lifted interest rates at yesterday’s board meeting, […]

Thank you for reading...

Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

