Top sales executive joins Stone Real Estate

AGENTS Stone Real Estate has added to its Crows Nest franchise acclaimed property agent Justin Ferguson, who has twice been named Australia’s top sales person of the year.

Ferguson joins with a focus on the North Shore suburb of Cammeray after 23 years of experience selling and buying real estate in the area, having sold over of 1,000 properties worth over a billion dollars.

As well as his top sales person gongs, has also been a three-time finalist in the REI small business of the year awards.

Ferguson started his own real estate agency in 1998, building a successful business over 20 years before selling it to a competitor in 2018. He also served as the North Shore Divisional Manager for the REI.

“I understand and know the different market pockets in the area which is important when advising clients and dealing with buyers. Cammeray is a beautiful peninsular suburb, After 25 years there is nothing I don’t know about the Cammeray market. I am the Cammeray specialist and have sold more property in the area than any other agent,” he said.

Stone Real Estate partner and licensee at Stone Crows Nest and Greenwich, Marshall Cobb said, “We needed an experienced and well-connected agent in that very important marketplace in Cammeray, and Justin knows every house in every street, along with most of the residents in the area.”

“His past clients are extremely loyal and value his advice. We are building a team of experienced, honest, transparent, and trustworthy individuals who also happen to be agents and Justin fits right into that mould.”

Stone Real Estate adopted a franchise model in 2016 and has since continued to experience rapid growth, building a substantial presence through New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland, with over 60 offices.

Luke Cameron, Stone Real Estate head of franchise, said, “Justin is a genuine legend of the industry in Sydney, and a true icon of the North Shore. His track record and long, long list of satisfied clients speaks for itself and we are privileged to have him join the Stone family. He will undoubtedly strengthen our presence and proposition in the area.”