Housing crisis the second largest concern for Australians

81% of Australians believe there is a lack of affordable housing in their area, as current markets fail to offer sufficient housing choice to buyers and renters alike.

According to a new report from the Property Council of Australia, housing affordability is the second largest concern to Australians after the cost of living crisis.

At 52%, over half of renters surveyed say they rent because they have no other choice, with more than a third saying they won’t be able to enter the buyer’s market in the next five years.

“We have to change things up. We can’t afford another decade of failure. Whether it’s owned, rented or social housing, we need to provide more opportunities to produce new and more housing options to meet our growing needs,” said Mike Zorbas, chief executive at the Property Council of Australia.

72% of respondents named excessive deposit costs as the greatest barrier to home ownership, even in the coming five years.

“While a significant portion of people who rent feel trapped, another significant portion chose to and prefer renting because it suits them,” Zorbas.

Just 30% of renters reported enjoying the benefits of renting, such as financial freedom and flexibility, more than one in five renters are currently forced to share the financial load with other people to afford rent at all.

The survey found that 45% of Australians feel the government should establish incentives to encourage to build more affordable housing stock for key workers, such as nurses and teachers.

While 40% of Australians also reported to wanting more townhouses and duplexes to be built in order to boost housing stock.

46% of respondents now s believe that the lack of affordable housing supply is more attributable to a lack of planning to deliver housing in line with population growth than other factors.

“The pandemic brought the huge value of skilled migration to our economy into sharp focus, which perhaps explains why people are less concerned about population growth as a negative driver, and are now more focused on the role planners have to play in providing the choice and affordability Australians deserve.”

“Australia is home to property companies that lead the world in sustainability and resilience metrics. Now is the time to put that global expertise into action here at home, by delivering the housing choices for our growing needs, and lifting Australia off the bottom of the affordability ratings,”

The report identified potential solutions to the ongoing rental crisis including allowing the government’s new Housing Supply and Affordability Council to publicly scorecard and rank the states and territories on their housing supply efforts.

While also showing how governments can boost the supply of retirement living, purpose-built student accommodation and build-to-rent housing.

“If you are senior Australian who wants to expand their quality of life in a retirement village, a student who wants a community conveniently based near their place of learning or a family who seeks the improved security of tenure that comes with Build-to-Rent housing you need governments at all levels to make investment in these options as affordable as possible,” concluded Zorbas.