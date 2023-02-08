SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Perrottet unveils Campbelltown Hospital

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers 4 Min Read

THE centrepiece of the new $632 million Campbelltown Hospital has been officially opened by NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Health minister Brad Hazzard. Member for Camden Peter Sidgreaves and Member for Wollondilly Nathaniel Smith were also on hand to open the 12-storey clinical services building, the centrepiece of the stage two redevelopment. The hospital’s emergency […]

