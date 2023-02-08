Warwick Williams appoints new directors

WARWICK Williams Real Estate (WWRE) is expanding its sales and property management team in Sydney, with two new director appointments in Connor Allen and David Frisina.

Allen has been promoted to director and head of sales after eight years at WWRE, beginning as a sales associate and eventually becoming director of sales.

Allen was recently awarded the Australasian Real Estate Results Awards (ARERA) Agent Achiever of the Year 2022.

“They are the next generation. I get a buzz out of seeing the team grow and feed off their energy, enthusiasm and capacities/abilities,” said Warwick Williams, founder of the agency.

“We are extremely proud of our experience and especially of our long-established relationships with buyers, sellers, landlords, tenants, investors, and community. It’s a new energy but the values will always remain the same.”

Frisina has been appointed to director and head of operations bringing 17 years of local experience including 10 years at the agency, working in sales and property management.

“Warwick Williams Real Estate is a great place for budding talent because there is huge potential for career growth as seen in Dave and Conor’s careers,” concluded Warwick.

“I am so proud, not only of this leadership team, but also of the entire team at WWRE and will sleep well in the knowledge that the business, as well as our clients’ interests are safely held in the most professional hands and minds