Housing Australia a golden opportunity to solve housing crisis

THE Albanese government has introduced legislation for its $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF), in an attempt to address the country’s housing shortage.

The fund marks the largest single investment into social housing in over a decade, with a target of delivering 30,000 new social and affordable housing units over the first five years, with investment returns used in perpetuity to deliver more.

$100 million or 4,000 of these homes will be set aside for for crisis and transitional housing for women and children fleeing family and domestic violence, and older women who are at risk of homelessness.

With $200 million used for the repair, maintenance and improvement of housing in remote Indigenous communities

And $30 million to build housing and fund specialist services for veterans who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness

“We know too many Australians can’t find anywhere affordable to live. We know too many Australians are facing high rents and wondering how they will make ends meet,” said Julie Collins, housing minister.

“The introduction of this legislation is a big step forward to start addressing these issues over the long term.”

While the fund has been broadly welcomed as a good step towards addressing Australia’s ongoing housing crisis, the measures fall short of supply and demand needs.

According to a recent report by Community Housing Industry Association, 640,000 Australian households housing needs are not being met, with the number poised to rise to 940,000 by 2041.

With other federal government measures like the Commonwealth Rent Assistance payment found to be leaving one in two of its recipients in rental stress, with the supplement fails to keep up with soaring rent prices, as 2022 saw record annual rent growth of 10.2%,

“The provision of safe and adequate housing is a whole of community issue. UDIA National recognises the HAFF as a golden opportunity for government, community housing and private at market/affordable providers to pull together to start solving the deep shortages in affordable and social housing,” said Max Shifman, president at UDIA National.

For Shifman, the lack of new housing supply is a result of increasing cost imposts, inefficient planning and a failure to enable infrastructure which would leave land development ready.

Shifman added that a new house can take six years or more to complete due to planning and approval issues.

“These delays have pushed housing affordability into crisis and created chronic shortages across the entire housing spectrum. We now face the stark reality that Australia needs 45,000 new affordable and social housing each year just to keep pace, yet we are only managing around 8,500 dwellings through government and Community Housing Providers,” said Shifman.

“It is crucial that we start making inroads now given the ever-tightening supply market – even reducing the approval times for housing will release significantly more development ready land for affordable, social and at-market housing,”